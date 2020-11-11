Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sitharaman hands over ancient and medieval period Antiquities/ Coins to Patel

The confiscated items also cover 18 antique seal/stamp/religious emblem to be worn by the person having authority by Ruler to execute the Royal orders and 1 Silver Kamarband (waistband) to be worn by Royal/affluent family women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:59 IST
Sitharaman hands over ancient and medieval period Antiquities/ Coins to Patel
After the completion of due process of law, Indian Customs requested Archaeological Survey of India to ascertain the value of these confiscated antiquities/articles and a committee was formed for valuing these items. Image Credit: Twitter(@FinMinIndia)

Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman handed over confiscated ancient and medieval period Antiquities/ Coins to Union Minister of State (IC) for Tourism & Culture, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, in a ceremony held at North Block here today.

Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Finance Secretary Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CBIC Chairman Shri M. Ajit Kumar, Members of the Board, Senior Officers of Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, Ministry of Culture and Archaeological Survey of India were present on the occasion.

The 40,282 confiscated coins belong to the Sultanate and Mughal era from the period 1206 to 1720 AD, Princely states such as Kushana, Yaudheya, Guptas, Pratihar, Cholas, Rajputs, Mughals, Marathas, Kashmir and also British India, French and certain Australian coins from the period 1800-1900 AD. The confiscated items also cover 18 antique seal/stamp/religious emblem to be worn by the person having authority by Ruler to execute the Royal orders and 1 Silver Kamarband (waistband) to be worn by Royal/affluent family women.

The case was booked on 21.06.1994 at Delhi Airport when Customs intercepted two Foreign Nationals who were travelling to Hong Kong and seized a part of these antique coins, copper stamps/seals, silver Kamar band (waistband) and other antiquities from them. In the follow-up search, the remaining gold coins and articles were seized from a house in the city.

After the completion of due process of law, Indian Customs requested Archaeological Survey of India to ascertain the value of these confiscated antiquities/articles and a committee was formed for valuing these items. The committee submitted its report in January/June 2020 and the value of 40,301 antique items was ascertained at Rs. 63.90 crore. Further, in terms of Para 17.9 of the Disposal Manual, 2019 issued by CBIC these confiscated items are being handed over to Archaeological Survey of India by the Department.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bruce French retires as England wicketkeeping coach

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Wednesday announced that Bruce French has retired from his role as the national lead wicketkeeping coach. After 11 years as National Lead Wicketkeeping Coach, Bruce French has retired from his role...

Mehtas of Torrent Group among top 10 philanthropists

The Mehta family of Gujarat-based Torrent Group are among the top 10 most generous Indians, according to the revised EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020. The list topped by Azim Premji and family has Sudhir and Samir Mehta at the 10...

Odisha signs MoU with WorldFish to provide fish in supplementary nutrition programme

The government of Odisha signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with WorldFish to introduce fish and fish-based products in Supplementary Nutrition Programme SNP for a period of five years, on Wednesday. The SNP is for children aged betwe...

Georgia reports 2,911 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi Georgia, November 11 ANIXinhua Georgia reported 2,911 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking its total to 66,561. A total of 1,056 of the 2,911 new cases were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Center for Disease...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020