Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lindiwe Zulu calls for action during Mzansi ACT Now Walk against GBVF

The Minister participated in the walk with the aim to draw attention to the unacceptably high levels of GBVF and to highlight the government’s programmes to prevent, reduce and empower survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:08 IST
Lindiwe Zulu calls for action during Mzansi ACT Now Walk against GBVF
Zulu called on individuals to intervene to address impulsive and antisocial behaviours and ensure the family environment is emotionally supportive to individuals. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

As the country gears up for 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has called for action demonstrating that gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) has no space in society.

Zulu made the call during the final leg of Mzansi ACT Now Walk against GBVF in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Minister participated in the walk with the aim to draw attention to the unacceptably high levels of GBVF and to highlight the government's programmes to prevent, reduce and empower survivors.

The 10-day walk, which started on 1 November in Heidelberg, Gauteng, ended on 10 November 2020 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Speaking after the final walk, Zulu called on individuals to address attitudes and beliefs that support GBV like violence and patriarchal norms; the impact of adverse childhood experiences on both perpetrators and victims; substance addiction and individual's relationship with peers.

Zulu called on individuals to intervene to address impulsive and antisocial behaviours and ensure the family environment is emotionally supportive to individuals.

"As a society, we must address inequalities based on gender, race and sexual orientation; address harmful religious and cultural beliefs and practices, and introduce empowering economic and social policies," Zulu said.

She said the Department of Social Development will continue to support all people that stand up to fight against GBVF.

"Government as a whole, in particular the department, has a mandate of ensuring the protection of all vulnerability groups by creating an enabling environment for the provision of a comprehensive, integrated and sustainable social development service."

National Strategy Plan

Through President Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African government has approved the National Strategy Plan to intensifying efforts in the fight against GBV.

The department was instrumental in the development of the strategy and is leading in pillar four of the strategy, which includes a response, care, support and healing.

Pillar four seeks to ensure that every survivor of GBV has access to appropriate and sensitive response, care and support that facilitates immediate containment, and medium to long-term healing.

It also recognises that effective response, care and support is integral to healing and comprehensively working towards eradicating GBV in South Africa.

"We are reforming legislation through amendments of various pieces of legislation that will ensure that our laws are tightened to curb GBV and femicide. We have presented to Cabinet a Victim Support Services Bill that has gone for public comments and it is meant to ensure a victim-centred approach in the criminal justice system," Zulu said.

She said the department recognises the importance of speedy response in cases of GBV, "hence all survivors and victims should be able to access care and support services to reduce the impact of GBV, 24 hours a day and seven days a week".

GBV command centre

Meanwhile, Zulu reiterated the call for South Africans to use the GBV Command Centre (GBVCC), which offers immediate response and psychosocial support services to victims.

The GBVCC call centre operates 24 hours/7 days, and the services are manned by qualified social workers, who are responsible for call taking and call referrals.

The centre has an emergency line - 0800 428 428 - and is supported by a "Please call me" facility: *120*7867#, a Skype Line to assist the deaf community (add 'Helpme GBV' to your Skype Contacts) and an SMS Based Line (SMS 'Help' to 31531).

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bruce French retires as England wicketkeeping coach

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Wednesday announced that Bruce French has retired from his role as the national lead wicketkeeping coach. After 11 years as National Lead Wicketkeeping Coach, Bruce French has retired from his role...

Mehtas of Torrent Group among top 10 philanthropists

The Mehta family of Gujarat-based Torrent Group are among the top 10 most generous Indians, according to the revised EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020. The list topped by Azim Premji and family has Sudhir and Samir Mehta at the 10...

Odisha signs MoU with WorldFish to provide fish in supplementary nutrition programme

The government of Odisha signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with WorldFish to introduce fish and fish-based products in Supplementary Nutrition Programme SNP for a period of five years, on Wednesday. The SNP is for children aged betwe...

Georgia reports 2,911 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi Georgia, November 11 ANIXinhua Georgia reported 2,911 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking its total to 66,561. A total of 1,056 of the 2,911 new cases were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Center for Disease...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020