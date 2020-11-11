Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana CM launches 'Project Air Care', 2 new development projects in Gurugram

In a step towards combating the rising air pollution in the NCR region, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday unveiled 'Project Air Care', under which 65 state-of-the-art WAYU air purifier units will be installed in locations with high Air Quality Indices (AQI).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:19 IST
Haryana CM launches 'Project Air Care', 2 new development projects in Gurugram
Haryana Chief Minister at the launch of the projects. . Image Credit: ANI

In a step towards combating the rising air pollution in the NCR region, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday unveiled 'Project Air Care', under which 65 state-of-the-art WAYU air purifier units will be installed in locations with high Air Quality Indices (AQI). Speaking at the launch of the event, the Chief Minister also announced a proposal to set up a new Municipal Corporation in Manesar and develop a new Gurugram city in the area.

Lal congratulated the people of the state for the two projects, saying that the inauguration of the projects was an early Diwali gift to the people. "With a view to provide prompt administrative services to the people of Gurugram, a Tower of Justice is also being constructed at Gurugram at an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore," he said.

"Separate Metropolitan Development Authorities have already been constituted for Gurugram and Faridabad. Air pollution is a matter of concern for all of us in these cities and in view of this, two projects 'Air Care' have been started today to clean the air," said Lal while addressing the participants of the virtual launch. He added that in cities like Gurugram, Karnal and Faridabad, there was a need to develop facilities like water management, security system, public transport, buildings, etc. The two important projects which have been inaugurated today are a part of this plan.

Speaking about combating air pollution in the area, Lal urged citizens to make small changes in their everyday lives like encouraging carpooling, using bicycles, and ensuring proper waste disposal. (ANI)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Teen pregnancy costs Latin America billions of dollars a year - U.N.

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Nov 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - High rates of teenage pregnancy in Latin America cost governments in the region billions of dollars of year while worsening poverty and inequality, according to research publi...

African Energy Chamber forecasts increased gas monetization

In its latest Africa Energy Outlook 2021 released earlier this week, the African Energy Chamber EnergyChamber.org forecasts increased gas monetization across the continent on the back of decarbonisation and industrialisation drive.The Afric...

Jodhpur: Kin of workers killed in wall collapse seek relief, govt jobs

Relatives of the eight labourers killed in a wall collapse in Rajasthans Jodhpur on Wednesday held a protest, demanding compensation and government jobs. Eight labourers had died after a wall of an under-construction factory collapsed in Ra...

Mehbooba congratulates Tejashwi for RJD's poll show in Bihar

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti congratulated RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday on his partys performance in the Bihar Assembly election, saying he set the agenda on real issues in the polls as opposed to divisive politics. The Rashtriya ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020