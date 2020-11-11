Family of six found 'murdered' it Odisha's Balangir

A family of six was found dead at their home in the Patnagarh area of Odisha's Balangir district on Wednesday. According to Superintendent of Police Sandeep Madkar, a couple and their four children were murdered using a sharp object.

The victims have been identified as Bullu Jaani, his wife Jyoti and their children Sarita, Bhidima, Sanjib and Jyoti."Today morning, neighbours found the bodies in their house and called the police, which rushed to the spot with a forensic team. Prima facie it seems the family was murdered. A team has been formed to investigate the murder," Madkar said. Additional SP Manoj Mishra will head the special investigation team. (ANI)