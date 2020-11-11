2,193 ownership rights conferred to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi till now: DDA

Over 3.5 lakh people have registered under the PM-Unauthorised Colony in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM-UDAY) and 2,193 ownership rights have been conferred to the residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi till now, the DDA said on Wednesday. The scheme was launched on October 29 last year to confer ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies.

Under the PM-UDAY, 3,51,191 persons have registered, 42,167 applications have been filed under the scheme and 2,193 ownership rights have been conferred to the residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi till now, the DDA said in a statement. In order to reach out to the residents, beneficiaries of the PM-UDAY, a training and awareness programme for the councilors of the North Delhi Municipal corporation was conducted at Civic Center on November 9. Similar workshops are scheduled for SDMC and EDMC councillors too. A webinar has also been scheduled on November 16 with the members of the Resident welfare associations of the unauthorised colonies for creating awareness among the residents, beneficiaries of this scheme.

The processing of applications in the PM-UDAY is completely online, the DDA said..