Javadekar hopeful of new Air Quality Commission reducing pollution

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday expressed hope that the newly-constituted Commission for Air Quality would reduce pollution in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:19 IST
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday expressed hope that the newly-constituted Commission for Air Quality would reduce pollution in Delhi. Speaking at the second Good Air Summit organized by the Integrated Health and Wellbeing (IHW) Council in Delhi, the Environment minister also said that Rs 85,000 crores have been invested in the implementation of the BS-VI standard with BS-VI engine fuel, which could reduce pollution by up to 70 per cent.

"I am hopeful that the Commission for Air Quality Management will reduce pollution further. We have also invested Rs 85,000 crore in implementing the BS-VI standard - with BS-VI engine and fuel, pollution can be reduced by 70 per cent. The number of trucks entering Delhi has also reduced by 50,000," he said while addressing the participants of the event. Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences who was also present at the event, said that air pollution was the fourth leading cause of mortality in 2019 and was more likely to cause lung diseases than smoking.

"In 2019, air pollution was the fourth leading cause of mortality and third for disability-adjusted life years - it was the largest increase in ambient air pollution in the last few years. In AIIMS, whenever there is a spike in air pollution, the number of patients in OPDs increases in the next five to six days. It contributes more than smoking or tobacco in causing lung diseases, COPD and heart diseases We must focus more on chronic effects such as diabetes, lower respiratory tract diseases or neonatal deaths," he said. As many as 16 students were also conferred with the title of 'Young Ambassadors of Good Air' at the event.

Other dignitaries present at the event include Swatanter Kumar, Former Supreme Court Judge and Former Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal, Dia Mirza, Actor and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and Dr Valentin Foltescu, Climate and Clean Air Coalition, United Nations Environment Programme, among many others. The Good Air Movement is a nationwide drive that aims to cover Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Ahmedabad to Aizawl by 2025 to create mass awareness and mobilize public action towards good air goals as well as engage and educate 50 crore people. (ANI)

