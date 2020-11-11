Autumn elevates Kashmir's beauty, tourism expected to pick up

Tourism is expected to be revived as Kashmir valley is witnessing the onset of the autumn season which has increased the beauty of the area manifold everywhere including Mughal gardens here. During the autumn season, due to the golden and brownish colour of leaves of Chinar trees assume a very attractive look. But unfortunately, due to COVID-19, tourist influx is very low.

"People wait for the autumn season so that they can come to Kashmir. I want that people should come to Kashmir and witness the Shalimar, Nishat gardens during the season of autumn. People would not be able to see such diverse flowers anywhere else," Mehraj, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir said. During this autumn season, tourists from across the world including different parts of India always prefer to visit Mughal Gardens including Nishat, Shalimar, Harwan and Chashmashahi.

"Every season has its own speciality. In the spring season, flowers bloom and during the autumn too, flowers are prevalent. Colours of the leaves change in this season. The green leaves change to golden colour," Shayiq Rasool, Floriculture officer said. "Due to COVID-19, tourist flow is limited. Hopefully, the tourists come here more often as things normalise. We are following all the COVID-19 safety protocols," he added.

"I came for the first time to Kashmir. In autumn, different types of leaves are prevalent here. People could come here and enjoy the natural beauty in the area," Zubi, a tourist said. Autumn is called "Harud" in the local language which denotes the foggy season with different hues in the air and during this season, the maple leaves of majestic Chinar trees turn gold-brown from the green that always attracts nature lovers both locals and tourists.

Authorities are hoping that this autumn season which is on peak these days will play a very important role to attract tourists in the coming days. (ANI)