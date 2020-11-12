Left Menu
Development News Edition

Index firms should keep 'watchful eye' on HK regulatory independence - former FTSE chief

Global index providers may need to review Hong Kong's developed market classification if Beijing's interference in the former British colony starts to undermine its regulatory independence, the former head of benchmark giant FTSE Russell said. "Hong Kong and their classification as a developed market may be questioned at some time, if the regulation is controlled from Beijing rather than Hong Kong.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 08:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 08:09 IST
Index firms should keep 'watchful eye' on HK regulatory independence - former FTSE chief

Global index providers may need to review Hong Kong's developed market classification if Beijing's interference in the former British colony starts to undermine its regulatory independence, the former head of benchmark giant FTSE Russell said.

"Hong Kong and their classification as a developed market may be questioned at some time, if the regulation is controlled from Beijing rather than Hong Kong. I think index providers should keep a watchful eye on that," Mark Makepeace, who retired from FTSE Russell last year, told Reuters in an interview. His comments highlight growing concern in the West over the degree of Hong Kong's autonomy from mainland China, promised under a "one country, two systems" formula when Britain handed the territory back to China in 1997. That unique system has underpinned Hong Kong's status as a developed market for decades, while mainland China was only deemed an emerging market in 2017.

Worries over Beijing's growing encroachment in Hong Kong were heightened when on Wednesday the territory's pro-democracy opposition lawmakers resigned in protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues from the city assembly, after Beijing gave local authorities new powers to further curb dissent. Makepeace, who is now an independent director of the Singapore Exchange board, said Hong Kong regulators have so far been "fiercely independent," but that could change.

Makepeace was speaking to Reuters ahead of Thursday's launch of his memoir on how he built FTSE into one of the world's largest indexing and financial data companies. The book also lifts the lid on the indexing industry, which has revolutionised global investing and amassed enormous power to allocate trillions of investment dollars globally, leading some policy experts to call for tougher regulation.

Makepeace discusses his dealings with corporate giants including Glencore and Saudi Aramco, and leaders of countries all keen to be included in global benchmarks, and the political pressures sometimes brought to bear on the process. He describes the dilemma he faced in 2018 when Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was implicated in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S.-based journalist and critic of the Saudi regime, just months after FTSE Russell announced it was promoting Saudi to emerging market status.

While Makepeace said he tried to keep politics out of such decisions, he wrestled with whether to proceed with the upgrade. "On the one hand, there was a real political desire to do something, on the other hand what precedent does this set and where do you draw the line? In the end, we took the decision that we would continue, but it was an uncomfortable time."

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Unisys Stealth® 6.0 launched with enhanced visualisation and dashboard tools

Unisys Corporation NYSE UIS today announced the availability of Unisys Stealth 6.0, which features enhanced visualisation and dashboard tools to simplify an organisations IT reporting and deployment strengthening security posture and allow...

Green Climate Fund approves US$23.1m grant to strengthening climate resilience in Mongolia

The Green Climate Fund approved a new US23.1million grant to UNDP supported project aimed at strengthening climate resilience in Mongolia. The grant comes at a time when the country is facing a range of natural disasters, climate change is ...

IMF disburses SDR 36.9million to South Sudan under Rapid Credit Facility

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund IMF today approved a disbursement of SDR 36.9 million about US52.3 million or 15 percent of its SDR quota to South Sudan under the Rapid Credit Facility RCF. This is the first Fund supp...

Google announces storage policy changes, effective June 1, 2021

Google on Wednesday announced important storage policy changes for Google Accounts that will go into effect on June 1, 2021. The upcoming changes will apply to Photos and Drive specifically Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms and J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020