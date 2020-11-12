Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi king points to Iran as top threat in policy speech

The speech, which outlined the country's policy priorities and achievements, was delivered virtually by the 82-year-old monarch to the advisory Shura Council in the presence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. On foreign policy, he stressed that threats from Iran remain a top concern.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 12-11-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 11:10 IST
Saudi king points to Iran as top threat in policy speech
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Saudi Arabia's King Salman slammed rival Iran and hailed his country's efforts at combating the coronavirus and stabilizing oil supplies in an annual speech delivered early Thursday. The speech, which outlined the country's policy priorities and achievements, was delivered virtually by the 82-year-old monarch to the advisory Shura Council in the presence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

On foreign policy, he stressed that threats from Iran remain a top concern. He accused Iran of supporting terrorism and fueling sectarianism in the region. Although the king made no mention of it in his speech, another issue facing the kingdom next year will be its relationship with a new US administration led by President-elect Joe Biden. The Saudi leadership has strongly favoured President Donald Trump's maximum pressure policy against rival Iran.

The king stressed the necessity of "finding a radical solution to ensure Iran does not acquire weapons of mass destruction." "Saudi Arabia affirms the danger of the Iranian regime's regional project," he said. The kingdom is at war with Iranian-backed Houthi fighters in Yemen. The conflict has killed thousands and created the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

During his presidency, Trump blocked a Congressional effort to end US military assistance in Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen and defended the Saudi crown prince in the face of scathing criticism over the killing of writer Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in late 2018. A full day after statements began pouring in from world leaders, the king and Crown Prince Mohammed congratulated Biden on his election win in separate cables late Sunday, noting the "deep historical relations" that exist between the two nations — even as Trump refuses to publicly concede.

In his remarks, King Salman also reaffirmed his support for an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital, though he also welcomed efforts aimed at bringing an end to the decades-long conflict. He spoke as neighbouring UAE and Bahrain are normalising relations with Israel in moves condemned by the Palestinians. Domestically, Saudi Arabia is in midst of economic recession this year due to the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia's main source of revenue — its oil exports — have plunged significantly due to a drop in crude prices. The government projects the gap between spending and revenue to reach $79.5 billion this year. "The kingdom has worked and is still working to ensure the stability of oil supplies to the world in a way that serves producers and consumers alike...despite the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions on global oil markets," King Salman said.

He praised the country's for its presidency this year of the Group of 20 nations that represent the world's wealthiest countries, a point of pride the kingdom has stressed repeatedly. Saudi Arabia will host leaders of the G-20 later this month for a virtual summit that is expected to focus heavily on global efforts to fight the coronavirus. The king also thanked the Saudi public for adhering to instructions and mask mandates to curb the spread of the virus as new confirmed cases there have gone down in past weeks. He noted the government has spent $70 billion this year, in part to boost health care and help cover private sector wages. The government is covering all virus-related medical costs for residents of Saudi Arabia, including those in the country illegally.

Some 10.6 million lower income Saudi citizens also rely on monthly cash assistance from the government's so-called "Citizen's Account". The average monthly support for a family is around 1,050 riyals, or $280.

King Salman's reign since ascending to the throne in 2015 has been marked by sweeping social transformations, as well as the swift rise to power of his son, the crown prince. In the latest move, the monarch last month appointed a woman as assistant speaker of the 150-member Shura Council for the first time. Women hold 30 seats in the chamber.

Ayham Kamel, head of Eurasia Group's Middle East division, said the change reflects efforts at social liberalization. Kamel said there is also an effort to allow the Shura Council to become a platform for managed debate, although it has limited powers to push for changes without prior blessing from the royal court..

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris says no tax increase for annual income below USD 400,000

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has assured Americans that there would be no increase in taxes for those having an annual income of less than USD 400,000. At the same time, Harris has insisted that in the Joe Biden administration, cor...

ICMR, SII complete enrolment of phase-3 clinical trials for Covishield vaccine

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII and Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR on Thursday announced the completion of enrolment of phase-3 clinical trials for potential COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in India. The ICMR and SII have c...

Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints files for Rs 1,000-cr IPO

Sequoia Capital-backed&#160;Indigo Paints has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offering. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of stocks aggregating to Rs 300 crore and ...

HK opposition stages final protest in assembly before mass resignation

Hong Kongs opposition staged a final show of defiance in the legislature on Thursday before resigning to protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues in what they see as another bid by Beijing to suppress democracy in the city....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020