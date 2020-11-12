Left Menu
Development News Edition

5th Scorpene submarine of Project-75 ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagon Dock

Notably, Scorpene submarines can undertake multifarious types of missions i.e Anti-Surface warfare, Anti-Submarine warfare, Intelligence gathering, Mine Laying, Area Surveillance etc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:16 IST
5th Scorpene submarine of Project-75 ‘Vagir’ launched at Mazagon Dock
Two submarines of the ongoing Project-75 Scorpene programme at MDL, Kalvari and Khanderi, have been commissioned into the Indian Navy. The third submarine, Karanj, is in the last phase of rigorous sea trials. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBMumbai)

The fifth Scorpene submarine of Project-75 named 'Vagir' has been launched at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai by Smt Vijaya Shripad Naik through video conferencing today. Minister of State for Defence, Shri Shripad Naik has been the Chief Guest on the occasion. Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command - Vice Admiral RB Pandit, Chairman & Managing Director, MDL - Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad and other Directors of MDL were present amongst the dignitaries during the launching ceremony. This apart, Chief of Materials, Indian Navy, and CWP&A (Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition) - Vice Admiral SR Sarma and Additional Secretary, Defence Industries Production - Shri Sanjay Jaju joined the function through video conferencing from New Delhi.

Vagir, ex-Russia, named after the Sand Fish, a deadly deep-sea predator of the Indian Ocean, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 3, 1973, and was decommissioned on June 7, 2001, after almost three decades of yeoman service to the nation. In true nautical tradition, she finds a new incarnation, by the same name - Vagir, infused with new life, by Mazagon Dock, once again a very powerful predator of the deep, guarding the vast maritime interests of our nation. The state-of-the-art technology utilized in the rebuilt Scorpene has ensured superior stealth features (such as advanced acoustic absorption techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape etc.) and the ability to launch an attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons. The attack can be launched with both torpedoes and tube-launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on the surface. The stealth of this potent platform is enhanced by the special attention provided to her characteristic underwater signatures. These stealth features give it an invulnerability, unmatched by most submarines.

Notably, Scorpene submarines can undertake multifarious types of missions i.e Anti-Surface warfare, Anti-Submarine warfare, Intelligence gathering, Mine Laying, Area Surveillance etc. The Submarine is designed to operate in all theatres of operation, showcasing interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force. It is a potent platform, marking a transformational shift in submarine operations.

With the launch of Vagir, India further cements its position as a Submarine Building Nation and MDL has more than lived up to its reputation as 'Warship and Submarine Builders to the Nation' This is totally in sync with the current impetus of the Government towards 'Make in India' and 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'.

Two submarines of the ongoing Project-75 Scorpene programme at MDL, Kalvari and Khanderi, have been commissioned into the Indian Navy. The third submarine, Karanj, is in the last phase of rigorous sea trials. The fourth Scorpene, Vela, has commenced her sea trials, whilst the sixth and last submarine, Vagsheer, is being readied for boot together. The Scorpene project is given support by the Department of Defence Production (MoD) and Indian Navy throughout its various phases of construction.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Tigray leader says Ethiopian air strikes have killed civilians

The leader of Ethiopias northern Tigray region said government air strikes had killed an unspecified number of civilians in recent days and vowed to defend his people until federal authorities realise we cannot be subjugated by their knife....

California Senate sweepstakes: Who gets Kamala Harris' job?

Election Day is over but California already is consumed with its next high-profile political contest the competition to fill Kamala Harris soon-to-be-vacant US Senate seat. In this race only one vote matters, because there is only one vote...

EU unveils first plan to address LGBT rights, discrimination

The European Union unveiled Thursday its first strategy for improving the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, intersex and queer people, amid deep concern about widespread discrimination, notably in Poland. The EUs ex...

Goa's COVID-19 count up by 107; tally at 45,605

With the addition of 107 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Goa reached 45,605 on Thursday, an official from the health department said. While the coastal state did not report any casualties during the day, 192 patients rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020