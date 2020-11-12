U.S. crude stockpiles rise unexpectedly, fuel stocks fall -EIA

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week, while gasoline and distillate stockpiles fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 6 to 488.7 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 913,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 518,000 barrels, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 105,000 barrels per day, data showed. Gasoline stocks fell by 2.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 263,000-barrel decline.

Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 5.4 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.9 million-barrel drop, the data showed. U.S. crude imports fell last week by 30,000 barrels per day to 2.7 million bpd.