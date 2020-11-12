Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. crude stockpiles rise unexpectedly, fuel stocks fall -EIA

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week, while gasoline and distillate stockpiles fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 6 to 488.7 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 913,000 barrels.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 21:53 IST
U.S. crude stockpiles rise unexpectedly, fuel stocks fall -EIA
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week, while gasoline and distillate stockpiles fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 6 to 488.7 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 913,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 518,000 barrels, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 105,000 barrels per day, data showed. Gasoline stocks fell by 2.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 263,000-barrel decline.

Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 5.4 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.9 million-barrel drop, the data showed. U.S. crude imports fell last week by 30,000 barrels per day to 2.7 million bpd.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia claims big advance in Tigray, suffering worsens

Ethiopias military has defeated local forces in the west of Tigray state, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, accusing his foes of atrocities during a week of fighting that threatens to destabilise the Horn of Africa. Air strikes an...

Coronavirus infections surge in Italian jails - guards' union

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly through Italian jails, a prison guard union said on Thursday, urging the government to do more to contain the outbreak.On Nov. 8, 1,265 guards and prisoners tested positive for the new coronavirus, almost four ...

Mexican prosecutors accuse ex-president of directing graft -newspaper

Ex-Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto ordered aides to bribe lawmakers to enact reforms in the benefit of foreign firms, according to a document from the attorney generals office published Thursday by daily newspaper Reforma. The document...

Tennis-Champion Tsitsipas in Nadal's group at ATP Finals

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas was placed in the same round-robin group as Rafa Nadal when the draw for the ATP Finals was made in London on Thursday. The Greek will also face Austrias U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem, who he beat in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020