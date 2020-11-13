Yogi Adityanath buys products presented to him by artisans of UP's 'Mati Kala Hunar Bazar'

Artisans from the 'Mati Kala Hunar Bazaar', an exhibition organised to promote local sculptors of the state, visited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday to express their gratitude after a successful sale. The artisans from Mati Kala Board came to meet the Chief Minister at his residence here with the products worth about Rs 20,000, which they wanted to present to Chief Minister Adityanath. But, instead, the Chief Minister paid the amount of all items gifted to him.

"We came to thank Yogi Adityanath ji for letting us organise this exhibition in Lucknow. Till yesterday, we sold items worth almost Rs 35.21 lakhs. Our intention was to fill the market with local products and not let the Chinese dominate the festive sales. We were successful in this. Today came to gift some of our sculptures to the Chief Minister and to our pleasant surprise, he decided to buy all of them. It is a great encouragement for the artisans who come from very remote parts of the state," Dharamvir Prajapati, President - Mati Kala Board, Uttar Pradesh, told ANI. The artisans expressed their happiness over good sales at the exhibition and said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister deserved all the credit for their happiness.

"We made the sculptures in a hurry just a few days before the exhibition commenced in Lucknow. Three trucks full of sculptures, designer earthen lamps, pots, and idols were sold in no time. After a long period of lockdown, we sold these products and wanted to meet and thank our CM for organising the fair," Hari Om Azad, an artisan from Gorakhpur, said. "We wanted to contribute to the 'Vocal for Local' vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and got the opportunity to sell our local products this Diwali through the exhibition. Today, CM Yogi Adityanath Ji bought the remaining products left from the exhibition in one go. I am very happy," Sohit Prajapati, another potter, said.

The artists of Matikala Board heartily thanked the Chief Minister, stating that it was only because of him that their Diwali could be illuminated with joy. (ANI)