Deputy Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya dismissed after disciplinary hearing

National Deputy Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya has been dismissed from her position following an internal disciplinary hearing this week, which found her guilty of allegations of criminal involvement.

Mgwenya last month briefly appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court after she was arrested by the Investigating Directorate on criminal charges relating to corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

"The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole, has dismissed Deputy National Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya following damning allegations of her alleged involvement in crimes," the SAPS said in a statement on Friday.

In a statement, the SAPS said following due processes, Sitole initially suspended Bonang Mgwenya on 15 October 2020 during which time a departmental investigation was conducted.

Mgwenya was subsequently charged, found guilty and summarily dismissed yesterday, 12 November 2020.

"The National Commissioner remains resolute in his efforts to clean the SAPS of any form of wrongdoing by members of all ranks," reads the statement.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)