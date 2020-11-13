Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt to repromulgate ordinance on agri-marketing to attract private investors

In a shift from the ruling BJD's earlier position to oppose the farm sector reforms introduced by the Centre, the Odisha government has approved a proposal to repromulgate an ordinance on agricultural produce and livestock marketing to attract private investors in the segment.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:18 IST
Odisha govt to repromulgate ordinance on agri-marketing to attract private investors
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a shift from the ruling BJD's earlier position to oppose the farm sector reforms introduced by the Centre, the Odisha government has approved a proposal to repromulgate an ordinance on agricultural produce and livestock marketing to attract private investors in the segment. The Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance was first promulgated on May 13 and is about to lapse soon, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said.

The government had initially planned to pass a bill in the monsoon session of the state Assembly to replace the ordinance but shelved the idea, amid stiff opposition to the agricultural reforms introduced by the Centre, a BJD leader said on condition of anonymity. "The proposal to repromulgate the ordinance was approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday. Now, the government is looking to pass a bill in the upcoming winter session to replace the ordinance," he said.

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly will start from November 20. The ruling BJD had opposed the 'The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill' and 'The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill', in parliament.

The state's new ordinance will allow the private entities to invest in the marketing of agricultural produce, the chief secretary said. "The Odisha Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1956 has been amended from time to time, but it is found that the objective was not fully achieved. Agricultural marketing in Odisha still suffers from poor infrastructure and operational inefficiency," he said.

He also said the OAPM Act prevents private investors to pump in money in agricultural marketing. The existing regulatory framework does not support the free flow of agricultural produce and the direct interface between farmers and the processors or exporters, he said.

"To provide a level playing field to sellers and buyers to conclude their transactions transparently, there is an urgent need to revisit the existing law," the chief secretary said. The new ordinance, drafted in accordance with the central law, will create a conducive environment for farmers to realise better remuneration, he added.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Canada bets on imports as home-grown COVID-19 vaccine heads to large-scale trials

Canadas reliance on supply contracts to secure COVID-19 vaccines from drugmakers like Pfizer Inc has put daily life for Canadians, and prospects for the economy over the next year, in the hands of a few foreign companies facing overwhelming...

17 exotic birds seized near Bangladesh border

Seventeen exotic birds have been seized by Border Security Force near Rangiapota outpost and a Bangladeshi has been nabbed in this connection, a statement issued by the border guards said on Friday. On hearing a commotion, a patrolling BSF ...

Merck Foundation Marks World Diabetes Day 2020 Through Their Diabetes Blue Points Program to Advance Diabetes Care in African, Asian and Latin American Countries

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Harare, Zimbabwe Business Wire India Merck Foundation has enrolled about 500 doctors from 39 countries to one-year diploma and two-year master degree to build Diabetes, cardiovascular preventive and endocrin...

EPL Ltd to acquire Creative Stylo Packs; to pick 72.5% stake

Chennai, Nov 13PTI The board of EPL Limited, formerly Essel Propack Ltd, has approved the acquisition of Creative Stylo Packs Ltd in a part-cash and part-stock transaction. Creative Stylo Packs is an established manufacturer of corrugated b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020