BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Intends To Issue International Bonds

* ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO ISSUE INTERNATIONAL BONDS PURSUANT TO ITS GLOBAL MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME * bonds will be senior, U.S.$ denominated, unsecured by assets

* AMOUNT IS SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS * NET PROCEEDS FROM EACH ISSUE OF BONDS WILL BE USED BY ARAMCO FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES OR FOR ANY OTHER PURPOSE SPECIFIED IN FINAL TERMS FOR A SERIES OF BONDS

* ARAMCO HAS MANDATED J. P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY AS ARRANGERS AND DEALERS * ARRANGERS AND DEALERS WILL ORGANIZE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS COMMENCING 16 NOVEMBER 2020G

* ARAMCO HAS MANDATED CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL, HSBC AND NCB CAPITAL AS DEALERS * OFFERING OF THE BONDS WILL BE LIMITED TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS IN THE JURISDICTIONS IN WHICH THE OFFERING WILL BE MADE