Man arrested in connection with 23-year-old girl's death in UP's Basti

A man was arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old girl following an encounter early on Monday, the police said.

16-11-2020
Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena speaking to ANI in Basti on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A man was arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old girl following an encounter early on Monday, the police said. The body of the girl, who went missing on November 10, was found on Sunday.

"We got the information that the girl went to meet someone. Our team started looking into it and traced a number that was close to the girl's location. Today at 5:45 at Gaighat-Sikandarpur road, we got the information he was planning to escape. When police teams stopped him, he started firing at them. One police personnel suffered injuries," Basti Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemraj Meena told ANI. "In retaliatory action, the man suffered bullet injuries on his leg and was arrested later. A pistol was also recovered from him. During the investigation, the accused identified himself as Bhalchandra Yadav from Tigra village in Lalganj police station. He has also thrown his phone in a river," he said.

The body of a 23-year-old girl, who went missing last week, was found in Basti's Kalwar on Sunday, the police said. SP Meena had earlier said that the post-mortem report has not confirmed rape.

"Body of a 23-year-old girl found in Kathwaliya village of Kalwari near her residence. The girl went out of home from November 10 but did not return. The police inquired about it and later registered a case," he said. "Post-mortem report states asphyxia due to strangulation as the cause of death and doesn't mention any external or internal injury. There is no clear evidence of rape in the post-mortem report. The police is investigating the case," he added.

The Basti SP said that Kalwari station in-charge and 'halka' in-charge were suspended "for not taking the matter seriously". (ANI)

