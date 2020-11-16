Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Devotees throng temples as religious places reopen amid easing of restrictions

As religious places opened in Maharashtra, after several months of closure amid COVID-19 induced lockdown, devotees thronged temples on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai/Shirdi (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-11-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 13:26 IST
Maharashtra: Devotees throng temples as religious places reopen amid easing of restrictions
Visual from the Shirdi Si Baba temple. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

As religious places opened in Maharashtra, after several months of closure amid COVID-19 induced lockdown, devotees thronged temples on Monday. A large number of people visited Sai Baba Mandir in Shirdi.

Rituals began with a grand "arti" followed by "abhishek" at the temple. The idol of Sai Baba was adorned in a blue shawl and gold ornaments. Similarly, devotees offered prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple.

The "darshan" has been resumed following all COVID-19 health precautions, according to the Siddhivinayak Temple Committee. "A devotee can generate a QR code for a particular timing from Siddhivinayak Temple App. This QR code can later be scanned at the temple gate for allowing the devotee access to the temple premises. After fulfilling all the coronavirus protocols such as thermal screening, wearing of mask and sanitisation, access will be granted," told Aadesh Bandekar, chairman of Siddhivinayak Temple Committee.

"A separate location has been set up for washing hands and feet and only one person is allowed to enter at a time," he added. The temple premises was decorated with flowers and diyas.

Most devotees expressed happiness at the resumption of "darshan" at the temples. "It is a happy day for all of us I feel fortunate that I visited the temple in the new year, after Diwali," a devotee at Siddhivinayak temple said. "I thank our Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for giving this wonderful Diwali gift," another visitor to the temple said.

Religious places across Maharashtra are reopening for devotees from Monday after several months of closure due to the lockdown imposed in a bid to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had on Saturday informed that all religious places including temples, shrines, churches, dargahs and others in the state will be allowed to reopen for devotees from November 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Paris politician Pecresse wants some shops to reopen for Nov. 27 "Black Friday"

The politician in charge of the greater Paris region said on Monday that the French government should allow some shops to reopen in time for the Nov. 27 Black Friday sales shopping day. They need to be able to open from November 27 onwards,...

The cop, crime, underworld, and the city of Mumbai, Mum Bhai makes for a hugely kickass watch!

Muje kya pata tha ke iss gandagi ko saaf karte karte mein khud ganda ho jayega. If there was ever a line that could perfectly describe the turmoil that Mumbais top encounter specialist Bhaskar Shetty with 83 encounters faced at his job, wel...

Jharkhand bans Chhath puja near water bodies due to COVID-19

The Jharkhand government has decided to ban organising of Chhath puja celebrations on the banks of water bodies in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chhath puja is mainly observed by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar ...

Iconic legend, one of Indian cinema's leading lights: Bachchan, Aamir Khan on Soumitra Chatterjee

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Aamir Khan on Monday paid homage to legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who died in a Kolkata hospital on Sunday after a 40-day-long battle with post-COVID ailments. Soumitra Chatterjee, 85, was admi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020