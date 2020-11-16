Left Menu
PM Modi urges spiritual leaders to promote 'AtmaNirbharta' by going vocal for local

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all spiritual leaders to promote "AtmaNirbharta" (self-reliance) by going vocal for local.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 14:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after unveiling 'Statue of Peace' on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all spiritual leaders to promote "AtmaNirbharta" (self-reliance) by going vocal for local. Speaking after unveiling the 'Statue of Peace' to mark the 151st birth anniversary celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj, via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that as happened during the freedom struggle, all the spiritual leaders should amplify the message of "AtmaNirbharta" and preach about the benefits of 'vocal for local'.

Mentioning two 'Vallabhs', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj, the Prime Minister said that he feels blessed by the fact that after dedicating the world's tallest statue of Sardar Patel- 'Statue of Unity', he is getting the opportunity to unveil the 'Statue of Peace' of the Jainacharya Shri Vijay Vallabh. "Reiterating his stress on 'vocal for local', PM Modi requested that as happened during the freedom struggle, all the spiritual leaders should amplify the message of "AtmaNirbharta" and preach about the benefits of 'vocal for local'," according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Prime Minister said India has always shown the path of peace, non-violence and friendship to the world. Today the world is looking towards India for similar guidance. "If you look at the history of India, whenever the need arose, some saintly figure emerged to guide the society, Acharya Vijay Vallabh was one such saint," he said.

Mentioning the educational institutions established by the Jainacharya, the Prime Minister praised his efforts to make the country "AtmaNirbhar" in the field of education as he established many institutes imbued with Indian values in states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. He said these institutions have given so many industrialists, judges, doctors and engineers who have given yeoman service to the nation.

The Prime Minister underscored the debt that the country owes to the efforts of these institutions in the field of women's education. "These institutions kept the flame of female education alive in those difficult times. The Jainacharya established many institutions for girl children and brought women to the mainstream. The life of Acharya Vijay Vallabh ji was full of kindness, compassion and love for every living being. With his blessings, Bird Hospital and many gaushalas are running in the country today. These are not ordinary institutions. These are the embodiment of the spirit of India and the hallmarks of India and Indian values," he said.

The statue unveiled in the honour of the Jainacharya has been named as 'Statue of Peace'. The 151-inch tall statue has been made from Ashtadhatu i.e. 8 metals, with Copper being the major constituent, and is installed at Vijay Vallabh Sadhana Kendra, Jetpura, in Pali, Rajasthan. (ANI)

