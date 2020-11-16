Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain "has choices to make" on new trade deal - EU diplomats

Britain "has choices to make" if it wants a new trade deal with the European Union, three EU diplomatic sources said on Monday, adding that Brexit negotiators had yet to come up with mutually acceptable solutions for the three most contentious issues.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 15:57 IST
Britain "has choices to make" on new trade deal - EU diplomats
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain "has choices to make" if it wants a new trade deal with the European Union, three EU diplomatic sources said on Monday, adding that Brexit negotiators had yet to come up with mutually acceptable solutions for the three most contentious issues. Ireland, the EU member state most exposed to Brexit, said Britain and the bloc had up to 10 days to unlock talks to avoid tariffs and quotas kicking in from Jan. 1, 2021, slashing an estimated trillion dollars worth of annual commerce.

"They haven't quite reached where they had hoped to be," one of the EU diplomats following Brexit said as talks between the bloc's negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart, David Frost, resumed in Brussels. A senior EU diplomat, also speaking under condition of anonymity, added: "Britain has choices to make."

Barnier said on Monday talks with Frost were continuing. "We remain determined, patient, respectful. We want our future cooperation to be open but fair in all areas," he said on Twitter. A third EU diplomatic source said: "One cannot say things haven't moved, since the negotiators are writing a legal text together. So there is some movement. But also way to go still."

"The (issues of) level playing field, governance and fisheries are pending. As are serious decisions to be taken by the UK." The sources also wondered if the upheaval in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's inner circle - in which his top adviser and Brexit mastermind Dominic Cummings was ousted - was distracting London's attention and making it harder for Frost to know exactly how far he could go towards a compromise to nail down a deal.

Johnson's Downing Street office said there had been no change to its Brexit strategy after Cummings' departure.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-East Asian clubs close in on return of COVID-hit ACL

Withdrawals, weakened squads and worries over the ongoing pandemic have overshadowed the build-up to the return of the Asian Champions League, but on Wednesday east Asias leading clubs will finally resume their quest for the continental cro...

I feel great, says UK PM Boris Johnson as he remains in COVID-19 self-isolation

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that he feels great as he remains in self-isolation at 10 Downing Street here after coming in contact with an MP who later tested positive for COVID-19. In a video message posted on Twitter, 56...

Adityanath govt, Centre 'murdering' constitution, democracy: Newly-appointed UP BSP chief

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh BSP chief Bhim Rajbhar on Monday accused the Yogi Adityanath government and Centre of murdering the countrys Constitution and democracy. He claimed that Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati will become the c...

Nitish Kumar sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for seventh time.

Nitish Kumar sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for seventh time....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020