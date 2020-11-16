Several wounded in Iranian gas station explosion, no fatalities reported - TV

Several wounded in Iranian gas station explosion, no fatalities reported - TVReuters | Tehran | Updated: 16-11-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 20:23 IST
Several people were wounded in an explosion at a gas station in Iran's capital on Monday, Iranian state media reported, but so far no fatalities have been reported. "A fuel tanker caught fire while unloading at the gas station at Pirouzi street in Tehran," state TV reported, adding that the fire had been contained.
