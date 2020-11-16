Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vulture conservation: Centre to regulate sale of veterinary NSAIDs

Such a system would ensure that drugs other than Diclofenac that are toxic to vultures like Aceclofenac and Ketoprofen are banned for veterinary use. The action plan also stressed the need to establish additional conservation centres in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 21:36 IST
Vulture conservation: Centre to regulate sale of veterinary NSAIDs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre plans to regulate the sale of veterinary non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) that lead to death of vultures by allowing their disbursal only on prescriptions and the treatment of livestock by qualified veterinarians. It is one of the major objectives of the "Action Plan for Vulture Conservation 2020-2025" released by the Ministry of Environment and Forests on Monday.

Veterinary NSAIDs are known to poison the principal food of vultures, cattle carcasses. Diclofenac, a painkiller used to treat cattle and linked to a decline in the vulture population, was banned in 2006. However, it is still available in the market for veterinary use.

"Just 0.4-0.7% of animal carcasses contaminated with Diclofenac was sufficient to decimate 99% of vulture populations. Due to dedicated conservation efforts, the vulture population is stabilizing. Happy to note that @moefcc has launched a holistic Action plan for Vulture conservation," Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a tweet. The overdosing of cattle with painkillers, easy availability of such drugs across the counter and their misuse complicate the vulture conservation efforts.

Other objectives of the action plan include safety testing of the available molecules of veterinary NSAIDs on vultures. "The new molecules should be introduced in the market only after they are proved to be safe following safety testing on vultures," the plan read. It also calls for a system that automatically removes a drug from veterinary use if it is found to be toxic to vultures. Such a system would ensure that drugs other than Diclofenac that are toxic to vultures like Aceclofenac and Ketoprofen are banned for veterinary use.

The action plan also stressed the need to establish additional conservation centres in the country. Currently, there are eight such centres in different parts of the country. While the primary focus of these centres is the breeding of vultures, they also serve as vulture conservation centres.

A conservation-breeding programme will be launched for the red-headed vulture and the Egyptian vulture, as their numbers have crashed by over 80 per cent over the years. At least one "Vulture Safe Zone" will be set up in every state for the conservation of the remaining populations.

Four rescue centres have been proposed for different geographical areas -- Pinjore in the north, Bhopal in central India, Guwahati in the northeast and Hyderabad in south India. Vultures were very common in India till the 1980s. During this period, the total population of the three resident Gyps species -- the oriental white-backed vulture (Gyps bengalensis), the long-billed vulture (G. indicus) and the slender-billed vulture (G. tenuirostris) -- in the country was estimated to be four crore.

The overall population, however, crashed by over 90 per cent during the mid-1990s and 99 per cent of the three Gyps species was wiped out by 2007..

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Life and livelihoods go together in fighting COVID-19, says WHO

The World Health Organization WHO said on Monday the challenge of the coronavirus was not a choice between life and livelihoods, but that they were both part of the same fight.It also said there was no time for complacency in confronting th...

We can stop COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Moderna Incs experimental vaccine is 94.5 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, the company said on Monday, becoming the second U.S. drugmaker to report results that far exceed expectations. Togethe...

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro now available on AT&T network

Samsungs rugged smartphone, the Galaxy XCover Pro, is now available on the ATT networks in the U.S. The device is available for purchase via att.com and FirstNet.com.With its availability on ATT, Galaxy XCover Pro has become the FirstNet Re...

Satya Nadella among 9 American CEOs to meet President-elect Biden

Two Indian-American CEOs, Satya Nadella from Microsoft and Sonia Syngal from GAP, are among a select group of nine business and labour leaders invited by President-elect Joe Biden on Monday to discuss issues related to the countrys economy....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020