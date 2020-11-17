Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOM and UNHCR visit Canary Islands amid ongoing refugee arrivals by sea

Between 16 and 18 November, the IOM Chief of Mission, María Jesús Herrera, and the UNHCR Representative, Sophie Muller, plan on visiting different reception facilities while also meeting with authorities and civil society organizations.

UNHCR | Updated: 17-11-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 08:52 IST
IOM and UNHCR visit Canary Islands amid ongoing refugee arrivals by sea
UNHCR and IOM believe that it is critical to provide adequate responses to current needs, counting on political will and a coordinated response between relevant entities and administrations. Image Credit: Twitter(@Refugees)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) today began a joint visit to the Canary Islands amid an ongoing increase in migrant and refugee arrivals to the archipelago by sea. The objective of the mission is to gather information and assess the situation, as well as to discuss with relevant actors areas of collaboration, response and institutional support.

Between 16 and 18 November, the IOM Chief of Mission, María Jesús Herrera, and the UNHCR Representative, Sophie Muller, plan on visiting different reception facilities while also meeting with authorities and civil society organizations.

The agencies' visit will focus on a wide range of common interests, such as reception, profiles and needs of those arriving, the identification of people with international or other protection needs, the need to fight smuggling and trafficking in persons as well as issues related to the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all people regardless of their migratory status.

This year, the number of sea arrivals to the Canary Islands has substantially increased compared to last year. Most are arriving from West African countries—many are fleeing persecution and violence in the Sahel region or the Ivory Coast, while others are leaving due to extreme poverty. Consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity and climate change are among other factors driving this movement.

To date, more than 16,000 people have arrived in the Canary Islands after long and dangerous journeys across the Atlantic, a seaborne route that has claimed the lives of hundreds of men, women and children this year.

While these figures depict an increase, compared to arrivals during the same period of 2019, the situation remains manageable through solidarity and a human rights-centred policy. COVID-19, however, imposes additional challenges given the profiles and vulnerability of some of those arriving, including women, unaccompanied children, victims of trafficking, or people in need of international protection.

UNHCR and IOM believe that it is critical to provide adequate responses to current needs, counting on political will and a coordinated response between relevant entities and administrations.

IOM and UNHCR reiterate their solidarity and full support from the complementarity of their work in order to help find swift and dignified solutions to the current challenges in the Canary archipelago.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tanker truck carrying gas explodes in Mexico, killing 13

A double-tanker truck carrying liquified cooking gas lost control and flipped on a highway in western Mexico, caught fire and exploded, killing at least a dozen people in nearby vehicles Monday, authorities said. The trucks driver also appa...

Climate change: UN chief calls for ‘great leap’ towards carbon neutrality

Antnio Guterres was addressing the third annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum, described as a global town hall that brings together government, business, technology and academia.2021 must be the year of a great leap towards carbon neutrality,...

Airbnb IPO filing shows Q3 earnings beating virus with cost cuts, new focus

Airbnb Incs initial public offering IPO registration showed on Monday that the home rental startup turned a profit in the third quarter despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as it gears up for one of the most anticipated stock market debuts in rec...

SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts closes in on space station

SpaceXs newly launched capsule with four astronauts closed in Monday on the International Space Station, their new home until spring. The Dragon capsule was due at the orbiting lab late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely automate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020