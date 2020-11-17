6 die after drowning in Bina river waterfall in Madhya Pradesh

Six people lost their lives after drowning in the Bina river at the Rahatgarh waterfall in Sagar district on Tuesday. The bodies of all the persons have been recovered. One child sustained injuries and has been sent to the hospital.

"All the deceased were residents of Sagar. They had visited the waterfall on a picnic. They reached the restricted area and started making food there and were engulfed in the waterfall," local police said. The Rahatgarh waterfall is situated on the Bina river in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. It is maintained by the forest department of the state. (ANI)