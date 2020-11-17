Left Menu
Bhupesh Baghel urges Amit Shah to increase employment opportunities in Bastar region to end Naxal problem

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and urged him to generate more employment opportunities in the Bastar region to uproot Naxal problems.

ANI | New Delhi/Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 18:10 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and urged him to generate more employment opportunities in the Bastar region to uproot Naxal problems. "I had a detailed discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah on Naxal issue in Chhattisgarh. We discussed various issues including the development and security of the state. Home Minister Amit Shah has assured immediate action on the same," said Baghel while talking to media after his meeting with Shah.

As per an official release of the Chhattisgarh government, during the meeting, Baghel discussed various issues with Union Home Minister such as increasing telecom facilities in Naxal affected regions, deployment of two more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalions in Bastar. The Home Minister assured immediate action on the same. Chief Minister further said that iron ore is available in abundance in Bastar region and if iron ore is made available at 30 per cent discount to steel plants to be set up in Bastar, then the investment of hundreds of crores and thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities will be created. He said that grid power has not yet been reached in large part due to difficult geographical areas.

With the establishment of a large number of solar power plants, it is possible to meet the energy needs of the people and their economic development, he said. Chief Minister requested for the grant to make cold chains for arranging the processing and sale of minor forest produce, forest medicines and several types of horticultural crops in the forest areas. "Baghel demanded a sum of at least Rs 50 crore each year to be allotted to collectors for development of livelihoods in all the seven aspiring districts of Bastar region of the state. Chief Minister insisted Union Home Minister not to privatize NMDC for the sake of development of Bastar, to which the Home Minister has assured that he will consider the request," said the release.

Baghel also discussed issues related to livelihood development, development of banks, roads and infrastructure in Naxal areas. A meeting of officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and officials of Chhattisgarh in Raipur has also been scheduled soon to discuss various issues.

During the meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured to give due consideration to the suggestions and requests and assured to fulfill the demands. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Subrat Sahu and Secretary to Chief Minister Siddhartha Komal Singh Pardeshi were also present. (ANI)

