Left Menu
Development News Edition

Competition Comm dismisses complaint against GNIDA

The complaint pertained to alleged abuse of dominant position with respect to demanding payment of pending water bills. In a seven-page order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it was of the view that the "issues projected in information do not fall in the realm of competition law and the remedies in respect thereof lie elsewhere".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:00 IST
Competition Comm dismisses complaint against GNIDA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fairtrade regulator CCI on Tuesday rejected a complaint of alleged anti-competitive practices against Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), saying the issues raised do not "fall in the realm of competition law". The complaint pertained to alleged abuse of dominant position with respect to demanding payment of pending water bills.

In a seven-page order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it was of the view that the "issues projected in information do not fall in the realm of competition law and the remedies in respect thereof lie elsewhere". In this regard, it is apposite to mention that the Commission has in the past dealt with issues of similar nature in a number of cases which essentially raised pure consumer or contractual disputes having no competition concerns and closed the same, the order said.

Dismissing the complaint, the watchdog also said that after considering the nature of issues and allegations projected by the informant, it was of the opinion that the same cannot be dealt with under the scheme of the Act and the remedies whereof would lie elsewhere. "... the informant to be at liberty to raise the issues before the appropriate forum, if so advised and nothing stated in this order shall tantamount to an expression of opinion on the merits of the case," CCI said.

As per the CCI order, the informant had purchased a plot from GNIDA. "The Commission observes that the informant is primarily aggrieved of the fact that OP has demanded payment of pending water bills despite the informant not using the said premise and making repeated requests for disconnection of water supply in the past," it added.

OP (Opposite Party) is GNIDA.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Japan, Australia reach security pact amid fears over disputed South China Sea

Japan and Australia agreed on a breakthrough defence pact on Tuesday allowing reciprocal visits for training and operations, and voiced concern over the disputed South China Sea, where China is extending its military influence.It is Japans ...

BJP will retain power in Himachal Pradesh in 2022: CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday claimed that the BJP will win the 2022 Assembly election and retain power in the stateThakur laid foundation stones of several developmental projects worth about Rs 56 crore in Jaswan Pragpur Assembl...

Barcelona affected the most by new salary cap in Spain

The salary cap for Spanish league clubs has been reduced more than 700 million because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Barcelona and Valencia in line to take the biggest hit, the league said Tuesday. Barcelona and Valencia will be expecte...

Danish government faces biggest crisis yet over illegal mink order

Denmarks minority government finally gained parliamentary support on Tuesday to legalise the cull it ordered earlier this month of all farmed mink to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but a poll showed public trust had plummeted over the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020