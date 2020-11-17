Competition Comm dismisses complaint against GNIDA

Fairtrade regulator CCI on Tuesday rejected a complaint of alleged anti-competitive practices against Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), saying the issues raised do not "fall in the realm of competition law". The complaint pertained to alleged abuse of dominant position with respect to demanding payment of pending water bills.

In a seven-page order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it was of the view that the "issues projected in information do not fall in the realm of competition law and the remedies in respect thereof lie elsewhere". In this regard, it is apposite to mention that the Commission has in the past dealt with issues of similar nature in a number of cases which essentially raised pure consumer or contractual disputes having no competition concerns and closed the same, the order said.

Dismissing the complaint, the watchdog also said that after considering the nature of issues and allegations projected by the informant, it was of the opinion that the same cannot be dealt with under the scheme of the Act and the remedies whereof would lie elsewhere. "... the informant to be at liberty to raise the issues before the appropriate forum, if so advised and nothing stated in this order shall tantamount to an expression of opinion on the merits of the case," CCI said.

As per the CCI order, the informant had purchased a plot from GNIDA. "The Commission observes that the informant is primarily aggrieved of the fact that OP has demanded payment of pending water bills despite the informant not using the said premise and making repeated requests for disconnection of water supply in the past," it added.

OP (Opposite Party) is GNIDA.