Allow production of bio-ethanol: Baghel asks Dharmendra Pradhan

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:06 IST
Allow production of bio-ethanol: Baghel asks Dharmendra Pradhan
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday met Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday met Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi and urged him to give permission for the production of bio-ethanol from surplus paddy purchased from the farmers of the state in addition to FCI, said Directorate of Public Relations, Chhattisgarh. During the meeting, Baghel said that nearly 80.38 lakh metric tons of paddy was procured in the Kharif marketing year 2018-19 in Chhattisgarh and 83.94 lakh metric tons of paddy in 2019-20, which resulted in surplus production of rice, thus exceeding the required quantity of rice for the central pool and the state pool under the public distribution system. The state was forced to take an additional quantity of rice by milling surplus paddy.

He informed the union minister that the state government has made necessary provisions in Chhattisgarh's Industrial policy 2019-24 for setting up of ethanol plants. Chhattisgarh has requested permission to produce ethanol from about 6 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. Baghel demanded permission for producing bioethanol from surplus paddy purchased from farmers in the state, in addition to FCI. Chief Minister informed that an estimated 6 lakh tonnes of surplus paddy will be made available by the state government to ethanol plants for production.

Baghel drew the union minister's attention towards the requirement of more kerosene oil in forest areas and requested him to increase the quota of kerosene. Union Minister directed the officials for immediate action in the context. Union Minister gave assurances to fulfill the demands of Baghel with due consideration.

