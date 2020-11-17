Left Menu
In yet another flight test, India on Tuesday successfully test-fired its Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) System which tracked the target accurately and successfully neutralised the airborne target, the second time in four days.

ANI | Balasore (Odisha) | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:40 IST
India successfully test-fires QRSAM for second time in 4 days
The missile launch took place from ITR Chandipur at 3.42 PM off the Odisha coast.. Image Credit: ANI

In yet another flight test, India on Tuesday successfully test-fired its Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) System which tracked the target accurately and successfully neutralised the airborne target, the second time in four days. The flight test, second in the series was conducted today at around 15:42 hours from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha. The test was carried out once again, against the high-performance Jet Unmanned Aerial Target called Banshee, which simulates an aircraft.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in a release said that the Radars acquired the target from a long-range and tracked it till the mission computer automatically launched the missile. "Continuous guidance was provided through Radar data link. The missile entered the terminal active homing guidance and reached the target close enough for proximity operation of warhead activation," it said.

The flight test was conducted in the deployment configuration of the weapon system comprising of Launcher, fully Automated Command and Control System, Surveillance System and Multi-Function Radars. The QRSAM weapon system, which can operate on the move, consists of all indigenously developed subsystems. All objectives of the test were fully met. The launch was carried out in the presence of the users from the Indian Army. A number of range instruments like Radar, Telemetry and Electro-Optical Sensors were deployed which captured the complete flight data and verified the performance of the missile.

Teams from ARDE and R&DE(E) from Pune, LRDE Bengaluru, and IRDE Dehradun in addition to the Missile Complex Laboratories from Hyderabad and Balasore participated in the test. The first in the series test of QRSAM took place on Nov 13, 2020, achieving the milestone of a direct hit. The second test proved the performance parameters of the warhead.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO scientists on the successful flight test of QRSAM. Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated all the teams who worked on the QRSAM project, on the second continuous successful flight test. (ANI)

