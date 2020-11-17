Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana: Hooda, Selja demand compensation for crop damage by hailstorm

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Kumari Selja on Tuesday demanded compensation for farmers in the state who suffered losses due to hailstorm two days ago.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-11-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 21:41 IST
Haryana: Hooda, Selja demand compensation for crop damage by hailstorm
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Kumari Selja on Tuesday demanded compensation for farmers in the state who suffered losses due to hailstorm two days ago. Hooda, who is the leader of the opposition, and Selja said farmers should be compensated at the earliest and a 'special girdwari' (revenue survey) should be carried out to assess the damage. "Many crops, including mustard and cotton, have been ruined by this hailstorm and several farmers have also lost their livestock. Not only this, but farmers have also not received any compensation for the losses suffered due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms for several crop seasons. They should also be paid the pending compensation soon," Hooda said in a statement here.

Selja wrote a letter to the chief minister demanding a 'special girdwari' to assess the crop damage and urging for the farmers to be suitably compensated within 20 days. On Sunday, heavy rain lashed several places in Haryana, while some parts were also lashed by hailstorm.

Hooda said that apart from facing the vagaries of weather, the farmers have been hit hard by harsh policies of the BJP-led government. "During BJP's rule, farmers are not getting compensation, the proper rate of crops and the timely payment for crops. Payment of paddy for many farmers is still pending," Hooda said.

Hooda also attacked the Khattar government over the "meagre" increase in cane prices and said the recent increase of Rs 10 per quintal was a cruel joke on farmers as they feel that the rise is way below the increase in input costs. "During the previous Congress government, the sugarcane rate was raised from Rs 117 to Rs 310 per quintal, a jump of 3 times. But in six years of the BJP government, the cane rate has barely increased from Rs 30 to 40, while the cost of farming and inputs like petrol, diesel, fertilizer, seeds, medicines prices and taxes on farming equipment have increased drastically," he said. "Farmers' organizations say that sugarcane rate should be at least Rs 400 per quintal keeping in mind various costs," he added.

Hooda said despite the defeat in Baroda bypolls recently the government is not paying attention to the issues of farmers. "Like Baroda, the farmers of Haryana want to teach this government a lesson through the power of their ballots. Looking at the public sentiment and the way this government is behaving, it seems they will get an opportunity soon. The government has fallen in the eyes of the people, it cannot last long in power," he claimed..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Peru to swear in new president to calm anger, markets buoyed

Peruvian lawmaker Francisco Sagasti is set to be sworn in as interim president on Tuesday after being voted for by Congress in a bid to help calm anger on the streets amid deadly protests and the departure of two presidents over the last we...

Rugby-No England squad place for Willis but Ford back against Ireland

England flanker Jack Willis got a close-up view of how coach Eddie Jones operates on Tuesday when, days after scoring a try on debut in a 40-0 win over Georgia, the Premiership player of the year was omitted from a 25-man squad for Saturday...

Israelis pay respects to victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

In a sombre ceremony on Tuesday, the Chabad House in this southern Israeli city paid respects to the victims of 2611 Mumbai terror attacks, expressing outrage at the senseless murders and killings and emphasising on the shared pains with In...

BRICS unveils new counter-terrorism strategy

Five-nation grouping BRICS on Tuesday unveiled a counter-terrorism strategy to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation among the member countries for effectively combating the threat through a range of measures including choking f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020