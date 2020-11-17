Left Menu
Special court pulls up CBI for its slow pace of investigation in graft case involving its ex-directors

A special CBI court on Tuesday pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the slow pace of investigation in a graft case related to meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi in which its two former directors are under the scanner.

17-11-2020
A special CBI court on Tuesday pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the slow pace of investigation in a graft case related to meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi in which its two former directors are under the scanner. Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal of Rouse Avenue Court showing displeasure with the speed of investigation said, "In last four years, no investigation has been done. How many more years will you take? Seven to ten more years?"

The matter pertains to the corruption case against meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi and others. The role of CBI's two former directors Ranjit Sinha and AP Singh is under the scanner in the case. Qureshi was arrested in 2017 for allegedly influencing CBI probes.

The court adjourned the matter for November 24 after CBI counsel informed that some orders have been challenged in Delhi High Court. The same court had earlier pulled up the agency "for not questioning two of its former directors" and had posed several questions.

The court had said that the Constitution of India is the supreme law of the country, which envisages India to be a country governed by the rule of law. One of the most basic axiom of the rule of law is, that there should be equality before the law, it noted. In its reply, the CBI told the court that so far 544 documents had been collected and 63 witnesses had been examined. (ANI)

