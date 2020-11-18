Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many districts of UP to receive rain today: IMD

Parts of Uttar Pradesh including Lalitpur and Jhansi are likely to receive rain and thundershowers in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-11-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 09:51 IST
Many districts of UP to receive rain today: IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Parts of Uttar Pradesh including Lalitpur and Jhansi are likely to receive rain and thundershowers in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. "Rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next three hours (valid up to 11:30 am) at isolated places over Lalitpur, Jhansi districts and adjoining areas," said the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

On Tuesday, the lowest minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius was reported at Churk, East Uttar Pradesh. Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, light isolated to scattered rain/snow is very likely over the Western Himalayan region from November 18 to 20, the IMD said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. retail sales slow as pandemic, lack of fiscal stimulus weigh

U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in October and could slow further, restrained by spiraling new COVID-19 infections and declining household income as millions of unemployed Americans lose government financial support.While oth...

Former Kerala minister and IUML legislator V K Ibrahim Kunju arrested by vigilance in connection with Palarivattom flyover scam: Official source.

Former Kerala minister and IUML legislator V K Ibrahim Kunju arrested by vigilance in connection with Palarivattom flyover scam Official source....

It will be open to state to give another chance to Shiksha Mitra teachers to compete for selection as assistant basic teachers in UP: SC.

It will be open to state to give another chance to Shiksha Mitra teachers to compete for selection as assistant basic teachers in UP SC....

Shivraj Singh Chouhan extends birthday greetings to Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended birthday wishes to Congress leader Kamal Nath who turned 74 on Wednesday. Happy birthday to former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mr Kamal Nath, Chouhan tweeted.Born on November...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020