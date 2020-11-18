Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing in J-K's Samba
Pakistan resorted to unprovoked heavy firing using mortars and heavy machine guns in the Samba sector.ANI | Samba (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-11-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 11:31 IST
Pakistan resorted to unprovoked heavy firing using mortars and heavy machine guns in the Samba sector. The firing started around 9 pm on Tuesday night and continued till 4 am this morning.
The BSF retaliated strongly. No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)
Also Read: Empty oil tanker catches fire in J-K's Samba
- READ MORE ON:
- Samba