Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paddy procurement to begin from Dec 1 in Chhattisgarh

State Chief Secretary R P Mandal on Tuesday held a meeting with all divisional commissioners, district collectors and other officials concerned through video conferencing to take stock of preparations for the procurement drive, the public relations department official said. The state government has set a target of procuring 90 lakh metric tonne of paddy at an estimated cost of around Rs 22,500 crore from farmers for which 2,205 procurement centres under primary cooperative societies have been set up, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-11-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 14:19 IST
Paddy procurement to begin from Dec 1 in Chhattisgarh

The procurement of paddy from farmers for the ongoing Kharif season in Chhattisgarh will begin on December 1, an official said on Wednesday. State Chief Secretary R P Mandal on Tuesday held a meeting with all divisional commissioners, district collectors and other officials concerned through video conferencing to take stock of preparations for the procurement drive, the public relations department official said.

The state government has set a target of procuring 90 lakh metric tonne of paddy at an estimated cost of around Rs 22,500 crore from farmers for which 2,205 procurement centres under primary cooperative societies have been set up, he said. As many as 15 quintals of rice per acre will be procured from every registered farmer, he said.

Due to shortage in supply of gunny bags, the government has directed officials concerned to collect around one lakh gunny bags from the Public Distribution System (PDS) and around two lakh old gunny bags through rice millers for procurement of paddy,. In the meeting, officials informed that 42,000 gunny bags from PDS and 1.23 lakh gunny bags from rice millers have been arranged so far, he said.

Besides, around 70,000 HDPE/PP (high-density polyethylene/ polypropylene) gunny bags are also being arranged, the official said. The chief secretary has asked all the collectors to arrange computers and other gadgets at the procurement centres and ensure farmers do not face any trouble in the process.

During the meeting, he also took a review of construction of platforms at paddy procurement centres, the official said. The opposition BJP in the state had earlier slammed the ruling Congress over the "delay" in commencing the paddy procurement drive, saying farmers had already begun harvesting crops since October end and they lack storage space.

"It seems the Congress government has no intention to provide benefit to farmers. Either the farmers will have to sell their crops to middlemen or lack of proper storage would result in damage to their crops," BJPs state unit chief Vishnu Deo Sai had said. Sai had also alleged that the state government was making excuses citing unavailability of jute sacks.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Japan’s decision to release Fukushima radioactive water into sea will cause disease along Asian coastal belt: experts

Japans decision to release radioactive contaminated water from its wrecked nuclear plant in Fukushima into the sea by 2022 has led to alarm bells ringing in India with experts warning it would set a wrong precedent and impact aquatic and hu...

Number of Kiwis apprenticeships increases nearly 50 percent

The number of New Zealanders taking up apprenticeships has increased by nearly 50 percent, and the number of female apprentices has more than doubled. This comes as a Government campaign to raise the profile of vocational education and trai...

Global daily coronavirus deaths cross record of 10,733 single-day deaths – Reuters tally

The number of reported global daily deaths from the coronavirus stood at 10,816 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest single-day death count as the viruss global epicenter the United States entered winter.The previous record...

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani unveil their first looks from 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'

Two days after they kickstarted shooting for their upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo, actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani on Wednesday unveiled their first look from the film. Sharing two pictures of themselves on Instagram, the actors revealed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020