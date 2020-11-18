Bombay HC allows Varavara Rao to receive treatment at Nanavati hospital

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed Varavara Rao, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, to be admitted at Nanavati hospital for 15 days of treatment at the state government's cost. His family is allowed to visit him as per the hospital's norms.

A bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice Madhav Jamdar adjourned till December 3 and also sought a copy of his medical report on that date. The bench also instructed that Rao should be not discharged from the hospital without informing it.

Rao was arrested in November 2018 along with five others, for alleged links with Naxals and for inciting the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district. On January 1, 2018, the violence left one dead and several others injured including 10 policemen. Violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards the village for the commemoration of 200 years of Bhima-Koregaon war on New Year's Day. The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people. (ANI)