Locals hold protest in Siliguri over lack of provision of space for Chhath Puja celebrations

Locals in Siliguri held a protest on Wednesday at Lal Mohan Niranjan ghat over lack of provision of space for Chhath Puja celebrations.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-11-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:07 IST
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Locals in Siliguri held a protest on Wednesday at Lal Mohan Niranjan ghat over lack of provision of space for Chhath Puja celebrations. "We never faced such a problem. We need more space to maintain social distancing norms. We are silently protesting for more space," said a protestor.

Locals were holding placards in their hands and staging a silent protest. The Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar, which also happens to be the fourth day after Diwali.

As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. This year, the main celebration will take place on the third day, November 20, where devotees will offer 'argha' to the Sun God at sunset and offer prasad.

On the fourth and last day, devotees pray before sunrise and conclude their fast by eating special prasad and delicacies made for the festival. (ANI)

