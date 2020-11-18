Left Menu
Delhi govt to reduce Yamuna's pollution by 90% by March 2023

At a review meeting, DJB officials presented a detailed plan to Kejriwal and Water Minister Satyendar Jain in this regard. Major interventions include treatment of around 150 MGD polluted water coming from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh using natural wetlands and the aeration method.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi Jal Board will reduce the pollution load in the Yamuna by 90 per cent by March 2023. At a review meeting, DJB officials presented a detailed plan to Kejriwal and Water Minister Satyendar Jain in this regard.

Major interventions include treatment of around 150 MGD polluted water coming from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh using natural wetlands and the aeration method. "Second, the wastewater in small and big drains will be tapped into sewage treatment plants. Third, steps will be taken to improve the quality of the existing STPs, including upgrading all the equipment and using innovative processes," a DJB statement said.

The utility will collect sludge from septic tanks across Delhi and reuse it in the bio-gas plants to generate electricity and gas, it said. The chief minister directed the officials to ensure that 90 per cent of the pollution in the Yamuna is eliminated by March 2023.

The government will increase the treated water reuse capacity to 400 million gallons per day. More treated water will be used in lakes, forests, gardening, and groundwater recharge and irrigation purposes. The national capital generates around 720 million gallons of wastewater per day, of which around 525 million gallons is treated by sewage treatment plants.

Around 90 MGD is used in various parks and gardens, and the rest goes to waste. There are five major outfalls carrying wastewater into the Yamuna, including Najafgarh drain, Shahdara drain, Barapullah drain, Delhi Gate drain and Mori Gate drain. The Najafgarh and Shahdara drains also receive polluted water from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

