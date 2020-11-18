UK looking to support N.Ireland food chains, minister says

Britain is considering further support measures for agricultural food producers and trying to find a solution for supermarkets as part of its Brexit talks with the European Union over trade to Northern Ireland, a minister said.

Robin Walker, the junior minister for Northern Ireland, told parliament further details should be announced shortly on support for agrifood producers, who will face checks and paperwork demands to send goods to the province from Jan. 1.

"There remain important outstanding issues to be resolved in discussion with the EU," he said. "For example, we are seeking specific solutions to supermarkets and on the classification of which goods are in genuine and substantial risk of entering the EU market, through the joint committee."