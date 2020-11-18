Karnataka gets 31st district Vijayanagara carved out of Ballari after Karnataka Cabinet's approval
ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:07 IST
The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-standing demand of carving out the Vijayanagara district from the existing Ballari district.
Vijayanagara will be the 31st district of Karnataka.
A Cabinet meeting decided to bifurcate Ballari district and fulfil the demand of Forest and Environment Minister Anand Singh. (ANI)
