Surat's Sarthana Zoo gets lion, lioness

A lion and a lioness have been shifted from the Raipur Safari Park to Surat's Sarthana Zoo, bringing much pleasure and excitement to the visitors.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 19-11-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 12:30 IST
The lion at the Sarthana Zoo in Surat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A lion and a lioness have been shifted from the Raipur Safari Park to Surat's Sarthana Zoo, bringing much pleasure and excitement to the visitors. According to Rajesh Patel, Zoo Superintendent, Surat Municipal Corporation, this is the first time in five years the zoo has got lions.

"The last time the zoo had lions was five years ago. The lion is three years old and the lioness is six years old. We are glad to welcome them from the Raipur Safari Park. They were quarantined for five days after their arrival and have now been put for public display," Patel told ANI. He further said the lions were rare Asiatic breed.

A visitor, Mihir Oja, said that the Sarthana Zoo was a good place to visit, even amid pandemic, as social distancing norms were being followed meticulously. "I have come here especially to see the lions. This is the best place to visit after such a long ongoing COVID-19 period. People are following COVID-19 protocols and ensuring social distance," Ojha said. (ANI)

