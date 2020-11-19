Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation stone for 50 LNG fueling stations in NHs

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pradhan said that a well-thought strategy is being implemented to take the country towards the gas-based economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:11 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation stone for 50 LNG fueling stations in NHs
Shri Pradhan said that the government is working to meet the commitment made by the Hon’ble Prime Minister in COP-21 to reduce pollution. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel today laid the foundation stone for the first 50 LNG fueling stations, across the golden quadrilateral and major National Highways.

This is part of a slew of initiatives of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in realizing Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into a Gas based economy.

Government has identified LNG as a transport fuel as a priority area considering the potential of manifold benefits in terms of reducing vehicular pollution, saving in terms of import bill of the country and wide-ranging benefits that may accrue to fleet operators, vehicle manufacturers and other entities in the gas sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pradhan said that a well-thought strategy is being implemented to take the country towards the gas-based economy. In this regard, gas infrastructure is being set up, in terms of laying of pipelines, setting up of terminals, enhancing gas production, the introduction of the simple and rational tax structure. He said that LNG is going to be the fuel of the future for transport, and in this regard, retrofitting of the vehicles, as well as development by Original equipment manufacturers, is being undertaken. The Minister said that the LNG is not only almost 40% cheaper than diesel but also causes very less pollution. He said that the Government will set up LNG stations at the distance of 200-300 km on golden quadrilateral, and within 3 years, we will have 1000 LNG stations on all major roads, industrial hubs and mining areas. He expressed confidence that 10% of the trucks will adopt LNG as fuel.

Shri Pradhan said that the government is working to meet the commitment made by the Hon'ble Prime Minister in COP-21 to reduce pollution. He said that the government provided 8 crore poor households with LPG connections under PMUY, and during the pandemic, 14 crore free cylinders have been distributed to help support PMUY beneficiaries. The Minister said that clean and affordable fuel has become an instrument of the welfare of people. He said that the Government will continue to promote CNG vehicles, Electric vehicles, Auto-LPG, but at the same time, LNG as long-haul fuel will be pushed. 20-25 MMSCMD equivalent LNG will come to the country, and cheaper LNG is likely to be available in the global market. He said that increased LNG consumption in the country will reduce the country's dependence on crude oil.

The Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Tarun Kapoor said that the Government is making a long-term plan to promote LNG. The first trial of the fuel was started in 2015, and it is now ready to take off on the commercial scale. He expressed confidence that LNG's use will increase and adopted for long haul trucks and buses.

These fifty LNG stations will be set up and commissioned in partnership by country's Oil & Gas majors such as IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, GAIL, PLL, Gujarat Gas and their Joint Venture Companies and subsidiaries. Out of these 50 LNG stations, IOCL will set up 20 LNG Station, while BPCL and HPCL will set up 11 each LNG station. These 50 LNG stations are being put up at the nation's Golden quadrilateral and major National highways where LNG is to be made available for heavy vehicles and buses.

Natural Gas, being an environment-friendly clean fossil fuel, has the potential to play a significant role in providing solutions to the environmental challenges as well as ever-growing energy needs in a sustainable manner. Accordingly, Government of India has focused to promote the usage of natural gas as a fuel/feedstock across the country to increase the share of natural gas in the primary energy mix from current level of 6.3 % to 15% by 2030.

LNG use in trucks can reduce SOx emissions by 100% and NOx emissions by 85% thus befitting society at large. Further, Heavy Duty vehicle segment is expected to grow significantly with increased highway development which is on-going across the country.LNG based truck operators can look forward to saving around Rs 2 Lakh per annum per truck which will result in the higher upfront cost of LNG trucks being paid back in around 3 – 4 years. LNG as heavy vehicle fuel segment can also provide around 20-25 MMSCMD of new gas demand by 2035 and will be an important contribution towards our vision of 15% share of Natural Gas in India's energy mix.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark says mutated coronavirus from mink farms most likely extinct

A new, mutated strain of the novel coronavirus stemming from mink farms in Denmark is most likely extinct, the health ministry said on Thursday, amid fears the new strain could compromise COVID-19 vaccines.No further cases of mink variant w...

Google Pay redesigned to simplify payments, manage expenses

The Google Pay app on Androidand iOSis getting a major design upgrade, offering more insights into spending and multiple layers of security to keep the money and information private and safe.The new version of Google Pay is initially rollin...

Soccer-Atletico's title credentials face Barca test

La Ligas only unbeaten side, Atletico Madrid will have their title aspirations put to the test this weekend when they host Barcelona. Atleti have started the season in fine fettle, winning five and drawing two of their seven fixtures to sit...

Lockdowns in Europe avoidable, vaccines 'not a silver bullet' - WHO Europe

Fresh lockdowns in Europe are avoidable, including through near-universal mask-wearing, the head of the World Health Organization WHO Europe office said on Thursday.Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said that some health systems...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020