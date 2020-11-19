Left Menu
ILO publishes new guide for trade unions on skills development and lifelong learning

According to the guide, building the capacity and engagement of workers organizations in skills development and lifelong learning, based on a human-centred approach and International Labour Standards, will help build a ‘better normal’ in the post-COVID-19 World.

A Global webinar bringing together workers’ organizations, technical experts, academics and senior ILO officials was held on the November 18th 2020 to launch the guide. Image Credit: ANI

The International Labour Organization has published a new guide for trade unions on skills development and lifelong learning.

The guide "Skills Development and Lifelong Learning: Resource Guide for Workers' Organizations", published by the ILO's Skills and Employability Branch and Bureau for Workers' Activities (ACTRAV) addresses key challenges facing workers' organizations, including best practices, key priorities and main challenges. It also outlines why trade unions should be involved in skills development and lifelong learning.

"What matters in the end, is that ALL workers can acquire the skills of their choice to get jobs and to keep jobs, and to be equipped to face the transitions they will be confronted with over the working life. Skills development and lifelong learning are essential to enhance workers' capabilities to participate fully in decent work, to contribute to human development, active citizenship and the strengthening of democracy," said Maria Helena André, Director of the ILO's Bureau for Workers' Activities.

The guide is designed for workers' organizations, trainers, facilitators and ILO officials. It is part of a comprehensive programme of support for workers' organizations in preparation for the 2021 International Labour Conference (ILC), which will discuss skills and lifelong learning. It also paves the way for the general discussion on standing setting for apprenticeships, which takes place at the ILC in 2022 and 2023.

"If the lifelong leaning notion has to become a reality, the link between the world of education and the world of work needs to be very strong, bringing these together, through a process of social dialogue where governments, employers, and workers organization jointly formulate policies and programmes," said Srinivas Reddy, Director of the ILO SKILLS Branch.

A Global webinar bringing together workers' organizations, technical experts, academics and senior ILO officials was held on the November 18th 2020 to launch the guide.

