Municipal corporations of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad ban Chhath puja celebrations at public places

Municipal corporations of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have banned the Chhath puja celebrations at public places and near water bodies, in view of COVID-19. Meanwhile, many other state governments have urged people to celebrate Chhath at their home.

Maharashtra has reported 81,207 active COVID-19 cases, 16,30,111 recoveries and 46,202 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar, which also happens to be the fourth day after Diwali.

As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. This year, the main celebration will take place on the third day, November 20, where devotees will offer 'argha' to the Sun God at sunset and offer prasad.

On the fourth and last day, devotees pray before sunrise and conclude their fast by eating special prasad and delicacies made for the festival. (ANI)