Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet welcomes working visit of Malawian govt to South Africa

Bilateral, regional and continental matters of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting between South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Chakwera.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:46 IST
Cabinet welcomes working visit of Malawian govt to South Africa
Minister Lamola assured the public that the government is doing everything for the fugitive couple to come back to face the music. Image Credit: Twitter (@LAZARUSCHAKWERA)

Cabinet has welcomed the recent successful working visit to South Africa by members of the Malawian government led by President Lazarus Chakwera.

President Chakwera was on a working visit to South Africa last week.

Bilateral, regional and continental matters of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting between South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Chakwera.

At a media briefing on Wednesday, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said South Africa remains committed to deepening and strengthening relations with Malawi through expanded trade and investment with a goal of achieving decent livelihoods in both countries.

"The two countries have cordial relations dating back many decades," he said.

According to the Presidency, the purpose of the visit was to strengthen and deepen relations between the two countries.

The two Presidents discussed matters of mutual interest bilaterally, regionally, continentally and globally.

Regionally, Malawi is the incoming Chairperson of Southern African Development Community (SADC), while South Africa is the incoming Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

South Africa's exports to Malawi in 2019 were worth approximately R6 billion, while imports from Malawi were estimated to be worth approximately R1.3 billion.

Bushiri matter

Meanwhile, Cabinet was also briefed on the matter of married couple, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri, who fled to Malawi while out on bail of R200 000 each, following charges of fraud and money laundering.

Minister Lamola assured the public that the government is doing everything for the fugitive couple to come back to face the music.

Currently, the National Prosecuting Authority, South African Police Service and Hawks are compiling the formal extradition request, he told the media.

However, Lamola said the process requires patience as it is a "meticulous" legal exercise.

"It may take some time, but from our view and perspective with all the information at our disposal, we're convinced the Bushiris will come back to South Africa to stand trial," he said on Thursday, adding that they will be guaranteed a fair trial.

"They will definitely come back and South Africa will do everything in its power to ensure they are returned to this country to face trial."

Meanwhile, he said, authorities are still investigating how the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leaders skipped the country and would not be drawn to any speculations.

"We'll leave it to the cluster investigation processes… The investigation is still ongoing and we understand the urgency of the matter in the face of the South African public because they're a lot of speculations including on social media."

Meanwhile, two more warrants of arrest for the second time against the pair have been issued.

Lamola said the cluster will update the public on the developments regarding this matter.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Court defers hearing on CBI plea for ‘paedophile’ engineer’s custody to Nov 24

A Banda court on Thursday deferred again the hearing on a CBI plea for the custody of an engineer arrested for allegedly exploiting children sexually and selling videos and photographs of the nefarious acts on the darknet to paedophiles acr...

Sweden finds coronavirus in mink industry workers

Swedens health agency said on Thursday a number of people who work in the mink industry had tested positive for the coronavirus.Authorities are analysing virus from the infected people and from infected minks to see if there is a link betwe...

Study being conducted to check whether biogas can be supplied to houses in villages: Shekhawat

A pilot study is being conducted on whether biogas produced from dung can be supplied to houses in villages, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday. Speaking at an event on World Toilet Day, Shekhawat also empha...

Fertilizer Minister Sadananda Gowda tests positive for COVID-19

Fertilizer Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself. After initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself, Gowda tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020