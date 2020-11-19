Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU failed to properly assess climate risk of gas projects, watchdog says

The European Commission has granted priority status to natural gas projects without properly assessing their impact on climate change, the European Union's watchdog said in a decision on Thursday. The EU Ombudsman launched an inquiry in February into the Commission's process for approving fossil fuel projects as "Projects of Common Interest" (PCI) - a label that means they can receive funding from the bloc and fast-tracked permits.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:58 IST
EU failed to properly assess climate risk of gas projects, watchdog says
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Commission has granted priority status to natural gas projects without properly assessing their impact on climate change, the European Union's watchdog said in a decision on Thursday.

The EU Ombudsman launched an inquiry in February into the Commission's process for approving fossil fuel projects as "Projects of Common Interest" (PCI) - a label that means they can receive funding from the bloc and fast-tracked permits. In the conclusion of its inquiry, the Ombudsman said on Thursday the Commission's sustainability assessments of gas projects had been "suboptimal".

"Given the EU's objectives concerning climate change and sustainability, it is regrettable that gas projects were included on previous PCI lists, without having their sustainability properly assessed," it said. None of the 32 gas projects on the latest PCI project list were selected on the basis that they would make a significant contribution to sustainability, the Ombudsman said.

The European Commission could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday. Gas produces roughly half the CO2 emissions of coal when burned, but the fuel is associated with emissions of potent planet-warming methane. The EU expects gas use to fall rapidly after 2030, for the bloc to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Ombudsman said future assessments of projects seeking PCI status should take into account CO2 and methane emissions. The Commission is revising its criteria for assessing PCI projects, with a proposal expected next month. In light of this, "no further inquiries are justified at this point," the Ombudsman said.

The inquiry followed an October 2019 complaint from NGO Food and Water Europe, over a planned liquefied natural gas terminal in Ireland, which would import gas from the United States. The NGO said the project was added to the PCI list without a climate assessment. "The Ombudswoman clearly confirms the lack of crucial climate assessments of highly subsidized fossil fuel projects for all PCI lists so far," said campaigner Andy Gheorghiu, who filed the complaint.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-'Experienced One' Mourinho says everything is now deja vu

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said the wealth of experience he has gained from previous coaching stints should be reflected in a new moniker The Experienced One. Mourinho famously described himself as A Special One when he arr...

Norway offers 136 Arctic oil exploration blocks

Norway will offer oil companies blocks in nine frontier areas in its latest licensing round, it said on Thursday, opening the way for a major expansion of exploration in the Arctic and drawing fierce criticism from environmental campaigners...

In the face of ridicule: one woman’s fight to bring sanitation to a Nepalese village

Born into the privilege and comforts of a high-caste Brahmin family in Nepal, Ratna Khawass life changed drastically when she got married to someone outside her social class, in 1968.She and her new husband moved to his home village in Belb...

Post-Brexit UK announces largest military spending since Cold War

Britain announced its biggest military spending increase since the Cold War on Thursday, pledging to end the era of retreat as it seeks a post-Brexit role in a world Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned was more perilous than for decades.Joh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020