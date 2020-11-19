Power dept staff to protest against govt 'privatisation policy' on Nov 26: UP Rajya Vidyut Parishad

Electricity department employees will on November 26 protest against the "privatisation policy" of both the central as well as state governments, the UP Rajya Vidyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh has said. "It (protest) would reflect our strength and unity against any attempt of privatisation either by Union government or any state government," said V P Singh, president of the UP Rajya Vidyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh, a constituent of the All India Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukta Sangharsh Samiti.

He said the Samiti is opposing the privatisation move of the government, both central as well as the state, as neither it would be in the interest of the department nor the consumer. After privatisation, the power tariff is bound to become dearer for consumers as well as for farmers, foiling the ongoing process of the government to double the income of the farmer, he said.

The focus of the demonstration would be on cancellation of the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020 as other such moves by the government, failing which the stir would be intensified, the official said. Prabhat Singh, state secretary of the UP Rajya Vidyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh, said the government appears to be adamant on privatisation.