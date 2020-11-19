Left Menu
Delhi reports 7,546 new COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths

A total of 7,546 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Thursday taking the total count to 5,10,630.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 23:21 IST
Delhi reports 7,546 new COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 7,546 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Thursday taking the total count to 5,10,630. According to the Delhi Health Department, 6,685 people recovered from the coronavirus today and the total recoveries now has gone up to 4,59,368.

The death toll due to viral infection in the national capital reached 8,041 after 98 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The active cases in Delhi stand at 43,221.

The department said that 22,067 RTPCR/CBNAA/TrueNat tests and 40,370 Rapid antigen test were conducted today taking the total number of tests to 56,53,091. The country's COVID-19 count has reached 89,58,484 including 4,43,303 active cases and 83,83,602 recoveries. The cumulative death toll reached 1,31,578 after 585 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

