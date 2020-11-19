Andhra reports 1,316 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,316 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of total cases to 8,58,711, said state government on Thursday. According to state government, total recoveries in the state stand at 8,35,801 with 1,821 people recovered in last 24 hours.

The death toll reached 6,911 in the state with eleven people succumbed to the disease. Out of the eleven deaths reported today, two people each succumbed in Chittoor and Krishna district while one death each reported in Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts. A total of 75,165 samples were tested in the state in last 24 hours while the active cases stand at 16,000. (ANI)