Ministers say final farewells to Nga Puhi Leader Rudy Taylor

Today the Minister of Māori Development, alongside other Government Ministers and MP's said their final farewells to Nga Puhi Leader Rudy Taylor.

"Rudy dedicated his life to the betterment of Māori, and his strong approach was always from the ground up, grassroots, sincere and unfaltering"

"Over the past few days, people have gathered together at Mataitaua Marae to share their stories about the contribution Rudy made to the lives of many whānau across the motu"

"Today, as we say our final farewells, we also say thank you and pay tribute to all he has given to Te Ao Māori. He will be greatly missed. ", Hon Willie Jackson said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)