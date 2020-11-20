$6 million to be spent on helping farmers to improve water health in Canterbury, Otago

More than $6 million will be spent on helping farmers improve the health of rivers, wetlands, and habitat biodiversity in Canterbury and Otago, as well as improving long-term land management practices, says Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor.

Four farmer-led catchment group Jobs for Nature projects have between allocated between $176,000 and $2.3 million over the next three years to fund environmental improvement work across dozens of sites in their regions. These projects will also employ between 15 and 20 people as well as specialist contractors over that period.

Damien O'Connor says most of the initiatives are being led by established catchment groups with hundreds of farmer members. The work will involve fencing and planting around water bodies, clearing of unsuitable trees, and pest control. Projects also include building a wetland boardwalk, and structures to protect endangered fish from predator species.

"These projects, like the WAI Wānaka project I recently announced, will build on the work farmers are already doing to nurture their environment, as well as providing crucial jobs in areas affected by COVID-19," Damien O'Connor said.

The Jobs for Nature projects include:

North Otago Sustainable Land Management Riparian Project – $362,000

Lindis River project, Otago – $772,000

Pomahaka Wetland Restoration project, South Otago – $176,000

The Tinaku project, Ellesmere, Canterbury – $2.2 million

A further $2.9 million investment will help around 300 Hurunui farmers work towards improving the health of their land and water by applying farm environment planning and sustainable land management practices.

The Future Hurunui project will provide catchment support to the Hurunui District Landcare Group for its members to use towards developing their farm environment plans.

The funding will enable the group to partner with trusted rural professionals to provide advice and support to their catchment members. The group will employ three people to do this work.

"Hurunui farmers have had a particularly tough few years, with the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake causing thousands of landslides and significant damage to large areas of land," Damien O'Connor said.

"This project will help farmers recover and prepare for the future by developing the farm environment plans that will help improve their farms' productivity and sustainability."

The farm environment planning process is the crucial step for farmers in managing their land to minimise the impact on freshwater and soils. It involves recognising on-farm environmental challenges and opportunities, as well as setting out how to manage these.

"Producing food and fibre for the world with strong environmental credentials will create more value for our products, and is a core part of delivering our Fit for a Better World – Accelerating Our Economic Potential roadmap and New Zealand's economic recovery from COVID-19.

"An important component of all these projects is that they are led by farmers and the community. Farmers working directly with each other through local catchment groups means they can develop and share their knowledge about what works for them and provide a connected network for support and advice.

"Through Jobs for Nature projects they can start to make a difference that will be seen in years to come," Damien O'Connor said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)