6 dead after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in UP's Hapur, police deny claim

At least six people died in the last 48 hours allegedly after consuming illicit liquor in Brajpuri and Garh Mukteshwar area of Hapur, families of the victims claimed. However, Uttar Pradesh Police has dismissed the claims made by the families and stated that everyone died of natural causes and diseases.

ANI | Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-11-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 09:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least six people died in the last 48 hours allegedly after consuming illicit liquor in Brajpuri and Garh Mukteshwar area of Hapur, families of the victims claimed. However, Uttar Pradesh Police has dismissed the claims made by the families and stated that everyone died of natural causes and diseases. "All of the deceased had a habit of consuming alcohol but no one died after consumption of illicit liquor. We confirmed with the doctors' team," said local police.

"Each person who died had underlying diseases and deteriorating health. No case of consumption of poisonous liquor has been found," the police added. Samples have been collected from local liquor shops and sent for testing.

However, contradicting the police statement, families of the deceased claimed that the victims died after consuming poisonous alcohol. "My husband consumed alcohol two days back. After that, he had a complaint of headache and his condition worsened towards the evening. His limbs started getting numb and white foam started coming out of his mouth because no treatment was received," said Om Vati, wife of a victim.

"If this poisonous liquor hadn't been selling in this area my husband would've been here," said another grieving wife. Members of the administration too backed the police and said two persons died of cardiac diseases, one from brain stroke and one from Hernia. The remaining two victims also had underlying diseases.

The administration added that the police is keeping a tight watch on the activities and selling of liquor in the area. (ANI)

