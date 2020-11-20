Left Menu
Telangana reports 894 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 894 new COVID-19 cases, 1,057 discharges and 4 deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana, state Health Department said on Friday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-11-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 12:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 894 new COVID-19 cases, 1,057 discharges and 4 deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Telangana, state Health Department said on Friday. The total count of coronavirus cases increased to 2,61,728 including 2,47,790 discharges and 1,423 deaths while the active cases currently stand at 12,515 in the state.

Meanwhile, with 4 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 1,423 in Telangana. Currently, there are 10,245 people under home or institutional isolation. As many as 39,448 samples were tested for the pathogen yesterday while a total of 50,50,612 samples were sent for evaluation till now. (ANI)

